Jersey pounds to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert JEP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
12,819.70 mad

1.000 JEP = 12.82 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:14
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7541.4731.6590.96818.221
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2371.7241.9421.13321.329
1 USD0.9160.782183.1051.3491.5190.88716.685
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 JEP12.81970 MAD
5 JEP64.09850 MAD
10 JEP128.19700 MAD
20 JEP256.39400 MAD
50 JEP640.98500 MAD
100 JEP1,281.97000 MAD
250 JEP3,204.92500 MAD
500 JEP6,409.85000 MAD
1000 JEP12,819.70000 MAD
2000 JEP25,639.40000 MAD
5000 JEP64,098.50000 MAD
10000 JEP128,197.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jersey pound
1 MAD0.07801 JEP
5 MAD0.39003 JEP
10 MAD0.78005 JEP
20 MAD1.56010 JEP
50 MAD3.90025 JEP
100 MAD7.80050 JEP
250 MAD19.50125 JEP
500 MAD39.00250 JEP
1000 MAD78.00500 JEP
2000 MAD156.01000 JEP
5000 MAD390.02500 JEP
10000 MAD780.05000 JEP