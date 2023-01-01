1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Jersey pounds

Convert MAD to JEP at the real exchange rate

1000 mad
78.59 jep

1.00000 MAD = 0.07859 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jersey pound
1 MAD0.07859 JEP
5 MAD0.39295 JEP
10 MAD0.78589 JEP
20 MAD1.57178 JEP
50 MAD3.92945 JEP
100 MAD7.85891 JEP
250 MAD19.64728 JEP
500 MAD39.29455 JEP
1000 MAD78.58910 JEP
2000 MAD157.17820 JEP
5000 MAD392.94550 JEP
10000 MAD785.89100 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 JEP12.72440 MAD
5 JEP63.62200 MAD
10 JEP127.24400 MAD
20 JEP254.48800 MAD
50 JEP636.22000 MAD
100 JEP1272.44000 MAD
250 JEP3181.10000 MAD
500 JEP6362.20000 MAD
1000 JEP12724.40000 MAD
2000 JEP25448.80000 MAD
5000 JEP63622.00000 MAD
10000 JEP127244.00000 MAD