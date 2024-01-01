Jersey pounds to Moroccan dirhams today

Convert JEP to MAD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
12,611.90 mad

£1.000 JEP = د.م.12.61 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
JEP to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 JEP to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.790812.7908
Low12.599912.5305
Average12.699112.6564
Change-0.39%0.05%
1 JEP to MAD stats

The performance of JEP to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.7908 and a 30 day low of 12.5999. This means the 30 day average was 12.6991. The change for JEP to MAD was -0.39.

The performance of JEP to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.7908 and a 90 day low of 12.5305. This means the 90 day average was 12.6564. The change for JEP to MAD was 0.05.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Moroccan Dirham
1 JEP12.61190 MAD
5 JEP63.05950 MAD
10 JEP126.11900 MAD
20 JEP252.23800 MAD
50 JEP630.59500 MAD
100 JEP1,261.19000 MAD
250 JEP3,152.97500 MAD
500 JEP6,305.95000 MAD
1000 JEP12,611.90000 MAD
2000 JEP25,223.80000 MAD
5000 JEP63,059.50000 MAD
10000 JEP126,119.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Jersey pound
1 MAD0.07929 JEP
5 MAD0.39645 JEP
10 MAD0.79290 JEP
20 MAD1.58580 JEP
50 MAD3.96451 JEP
100 MAD7.92902 JEP
250 MAD19.82255 JEP
500 MAD39.64510 JEP
1000 MAD79.29020 JEP
2000 MAD158.58040 JEP
5000 MAD396.45100 JEP
10000 MAD792.90200 JEP