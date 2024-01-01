Jersey pounds to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert JEP to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
129,908.00 cve

1.000 JEP = 129.9 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:09
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Cape Verdean escudos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CVE in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to CVE rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 JEP129.90800 CVE
5 JEP649.54000 CVE
10 JEP1,299.08000 CVE
20 JEP2,598.16000 CVE
50 JEP6,495.40000 CVE
100 JEP12,990.80000 CVE
250 JEP32,477.00000 CVE
500 JEP64,954.00000 CVE
1000 JEP129,908.00000 CVE
2000 JEP259,816.00000 CVE
5000 JEP649,540.00000 CVE
10000 JEP1,299,080.00000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Jersey pound
1 CVE0.00770 JEP
5 CVE0.03849 JEP
10 CVE0.07698 JEP
20 CVE0.15395 JEP
50 CVE0.38489 JEP
100 CVE0.76977 JEP
250 CVE1.92443 JEP
500 CVE3.84887 JEP
1000 CVE7.69773 JEP
2000 CVE15.39546 JEP
5000 CVE38.48865 JEP
10000 CVE76.97730 JEP