Jersey pounds to Armenian drams today

Convert JEP to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
508,251 amd

1.000 JEP = 508.3 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7511.4731.6590.96818.21
1 GBP1.1711.278106.2121.7241.9411.13321.312
1 USD0.9160.782183.0981.3491.5190.88716.674
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Armenian Dram
1 JEP508.25100 AMD
5 JEP2,541.25500 AMD
10 JEP5,082.51000 AMD
20 JEP10,165.02000 AMD
50 JEP25,412.55000 AMD
100 JEP50,825.10000 AMD
250 JEP127,062.75000 AMD
500 JEP254,125.50000 AMD
1000 JEP508,251.00000 AMD
2000 JEP1,016,502.00000 AMD
5000 JEP2,541,255.00000 AMD
10000 JEP5,082,510.00000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Jersey pound
1 AMD0.00197 JEP
5 AMD0.00984 JEP
10 AMD0.01968 JEP
20 AMD0.03935 JEP
50 AMD0.09838 JEP
100 AMD0.19675 JEP
250 AMD0.49188 JEP
500 AMD0.98376 JEP
1000 AMD1.96753 JEP
2000 AMD3.93506 JEP
5000 AMD9.83765 JEP
10000 AMD19.67530 JEP