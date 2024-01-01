Jersey pounds to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert JEP to ILS at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
4,681.95 ils

1.000 JEP = 4.682 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.751.4721.6590.96818.215
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2361.7241.9421.13321.323
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3481.5190.88716.679
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jersey pounds to Israeli new sheqels

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JEP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ILS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JEP to ILS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jersey pound

JEP to USD

JEP to EUR

JEP to GBP

JEP to INR

JEP to JPY

JEP to RUB

JEP to AUD

JEP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Israeli New Sheqel
1 JEP4.68195 ILS
5 JEP23.40975 ILS
10 JEP46.81950 ILS
20 JEP93.63900 ILS
50 JEP234.09750 ILS
100 JEP468.19500 ILS
250 JEP1,170.48750 ILS
500 JEP2,340.97500 ILS
1000 JEP4,681.95000 ILS
2000 JEP9,363.90000 ILS
5000 JEP23,409.75000 ILS
10000 JEP46,819.50000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Jersey pound
1 ILS0.21359 JEP
5 ILS1.06793 JEP
10 ILS2.13586 JEP
20 ILS4.27172 JEP
50 ILS10.67930 JEP
100 ILS21.35860 JEP
250 ILS53.39650 JEP
500 ILS106.79300 JEP
1000 ILS213.58600 JEP
2000 ILS427.17200 JEP
5000 ILS1,067.93000 JEP
10000 ILS2,135.86000 JEP