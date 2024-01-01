Jersey pounds to Mauritanian ouguiyas today

Convert JEP to MRU at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
50,930.50 mru

1.000 JEP = 50.93 MRU

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.7481.4731.6590.96818.223
1 GBP1.17111.278106.231.7241.9421.13321.332
1 USD0.9160.782183.1031.3491.5190.88716.688
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Mauritanian Ouguiya
1 JEP50.93050 MRU
5 JEP254.65250 MRU
10 JEP509.30500 MRU
20 JEP1,018.61000 MRU
50 JEP2,546.52500 MRU
100 JEP5,093.05000 MRU
250 JEP12,732.62500 MRU
500 JEP25,465.25000 MRU
1000 JEP50,930.50000 MRU
2000 JEP101,861.00000 MRU
5000 JEP254,652.50000 MRU
10000 JEP509,305.00000 MRU
Conversion rates Mauritanian Ouguiya / Jersey pound
1 MRU0.01963 JEP
5 MRU0.09817 JEP
10 MRU0.19635 JEP
20 MRU0.39269 JEP
50 MRU0.98173 JEP
100 MRU1.96346 JEP
250 MRU4.90865 JEP
500 MRU9.81730 JEP
1000 MRU19.63460 JEP
2000 MRU39.26920 JEP
5000 MRU98.17300 JEP
10000 MRU196.34600 JEP