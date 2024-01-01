Jersey pounds to New Zealand dollars today

1,000 jep
2,102.90 nzd

1.000 JEP = 2.103 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:16
Conversion rates Jersey pound / New Zealand Dollar
1 JEP2.10290 NZD
5 JEP10.51450 NZD
10 JEP21.02900 NZD
20 JEP42.05800 NZD
50 JEP105.14500 NZD
100 JEP210.29000 NZD
250 JEP525.72500 NZD
500 JEP1,051.45000 NZD
1000 JEP2,102.90000 NZD
2000 JEP4,205.80000 NZD
5000 JEP10,514.50000 NZD
10000 JEP21,029.00000 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Jersey pound
1 NZD0.47553 JEP
5 NZD2.37767 JEP
10 NZD4.75533 JEP
20 NZD9.51066 JEP
50 NZD23.77665 JEP
100 NZD47.55330 JEP
250 NZD118.88325 JEP
500 NZD237.76650 JEP
1000 NZD475.53300 JEP
2000 NZD951.06600 JEP
5000 NZD2,377.66500 JEP
10000 NZD4,755.33000 JEP