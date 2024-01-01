Jersey pounds to Swiss francs today

Convert JEP to CHF at the real exchange rate

1,000 jep
1,133.55 chf

1.000 JEP = 1.134 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:08
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.09290.751.4731.6590.96818.218
1 GBP1.17111.278106.2231.7241.9421.13421.324
1 USD0.9160.782183.1011.3481.5190.88716.682
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.201

Conversion rates Jersey pound / Swiss Franc
1 JEP1.13355 CHF
5 JEP5.66775 CHF
10 JEP11.33550 CHF
20 JEP22.67100 CHF
50 JEP56.67750 CHF
100 JEP113.35500 CHF
250 JEP283.38750 CHF
500 JEP566.77500 CHF
1000 JEP1,133.55000 CHF
2000 JEP2,267.10000 CHF
5000 JEP5,667.75000 CHF
10000 JEP11,335.50000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Jersey pound
1 CHF0.88218 JEP
5 CHF4.41092 JEP
10 CHF8.82183 JEP
20 CHF17.64366 JEP
50 CHF44.10915 JEP
100 CHF88.21830 JEP
250 CHF220.54575 JEP
500 CHF441.09150 JEP
1000 CHF882.18300 JEP
2000 CHF1,764.36600 JEP
5000 CHF4,410.91500 JEP
10000 CHF8,821.83000 JEP