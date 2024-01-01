Tunisian Dinar (TND)
Currency name
Tunisian Dinar
Currency symbol
DT
TND exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|INR
|JPY
|RUB
|AUD
|ZAR
|From TND
|0.32236
|0.29546
|0.25174
|27.01380
|47.23500
|27.50950
|0.49506
|5.89440
|To TND
|3.10215
|3.38460
|3.97230
|0.03702
|0.02117
|0.03635
|2.01996
|0.16965
