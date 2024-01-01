Tunisian dinars to Chinese yuan rmb today

Convert TND to CNY at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
2,310.97 cny

DT1.000 TND = ¥2.311 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to CNY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to CNYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.34532.3453
Low2.31102.3019
Average2.33422.3229
Change-0.69%0.32%
1 TND to CNY stats

The performance of TND to CNY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3453 and a 30 day low of 2.3110. This means the 30 day average was 2.3342. The change for TND to CNY was -0.69.

The performance of TND to CNY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3453 and a 90 day low of 2.3019. This means the 90 day average was 2.3229. The change for TND to CNY was 0.32.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 TND2.31097 CNY
5 TND11.55485 CNY
10 TND23.10970 CNY
20 TND46.21940 CNY
50 TND115.54850 CNY
100 TND231.09700 CNY
250 TND577.74250 CNY
500 TND1,155.48500 CNY
1000 TND2,310.97000 CNY
2000 TND4,621.94000 CNY
5000 TND11,554.85000 CNY
10000 TND23,109.70000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Tunisian Dinar
1 CNY0.43272 TND
5 CNY2.16359 TND
10 CNY4.32718 TND
20 CNY8.65436 TND
50 CNY21.63590 TND
100 CNY43.27180 TND
250 CNY108.17950 TND
500 CNY216.35900 TND
1000 CNY432.71800 TND
2000 CNY865.43600 TND
5000 CNY2,163.59000 TND
10000 CNY4,327.18000 TND