1,000 tnd
5,221,850 idr

DT1.000 TND = Rp5,222 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to IDRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5,249.68005,249.6800
Low5,193.54005,112.0700
Average5,219.47375,195.5354
Change0.21%1.98%
The performance of TND to IDR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5,249.6800 and a 30 day low of 5,193.5400. This means the 30 day average was 5,219.4737. The change for TND to IDR was 0.21.

The performance of TND to IDR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5,249.6800 and a 90 day low of 5,112.0700. This means the 90 day average was 5,195.5354. The change for TND to IDR was 1.98.

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3611.5131.6760.93621.079
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1551.7751.9651.09824.723
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3871.5360.85819.327
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TND5,221.85000 IDR
5 TND26,109.25000 IDR
10 TND52,218.50000 IDR
20 TND104,437.00000 IDR
50 TND261,092.50000 IDR
100 TND522,185.00000 IDR
250 TND1,305,462.50000 IDR
500 TND2,610,925.00000 IDR
1000 TND5,221,850.00000 IDR
2000 TND10,443,700.00000 IDR
5000 TND26,109,250.00000 IDR
10000 TND52,218,500.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tunisian Dinar
1 IDR0.00019 TND
5 IDR0.00096 TND
10 IDR0.00192 TND
20 IDR0.00383 TND
50 IDR0.00958 TND
100 IDR0.01915 TND
250 IDR0.04788 TND
500 IDR0.09575 TND
1000 IDR0.19150 TND
2000 IDR0.38301 TND
5000 IDR0.95752 TND
10000 IDR1.91503 TND