20 Tunisian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert TND to IDR at the real exchange rate

20 tnd
97,992.20 idr

1.00000 TND = 4899.61000 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TND to IDR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 IDR
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.865251.0504587.4821.444051.661580.963418.8856
1GBP1.1557411.214101.1031.668891.920281.1134421.826
1USD0.951950.823723183.28051.37471.581780.9171517.9786
1INR0.01143090.009890950.012007610.01650690.01899340.01101280.21588

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 TND4899.61000 IDR
5 TND24498.05000 IDR
10 TND48996.10000 IDR
20 TND97992.20000 IDR
50 TND244980.50000 IDR
100 TND489961.00000 IDR
250 TND1224902.50000 IDR
500 TND2449805.00000 IDR
1000 TND4899610.00000 IDR
2000 TND9799220.00000 IDR
5000 TND24498050.00000 IDR
10000 TND48996100.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Tunisian Dinar
1 IDR0.00020 TND
5 IDR0.00102 TND
10 IDR0.00204 TND
20 IDR0.00408 TND
50 IDR0.01020 TND
100 IDR0.02041 TND
250 IDR0.05102 TND
500 IDR0.10205 TND
1000 IDR0.20410 TND
2000 IDR0.40820 TND
5000 IDR1.02049 TND
10000 IDR2.04098 TND