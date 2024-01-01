Tunisian dinars to Jamaican dollars today

Convert TND to JMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
50,324.40 jmd

DT1.000 TND = J$50.32 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to JMD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to JMDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High50.461350.4613
Low49.917149.4477
Average50.279149.9698
Change0.82%1.21%
1 TND to JMD stats

The performance of TND to JMD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 50.4613 and a 30 day low of 49.9171. This means the 30 day average was 50.2791. The change for TND to JMD was 0.82.

The performance of TND to JMD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 50.4613 and a 90 day low of 49.4477. This means the 90 day average was 49.9698. The change for TND to JMD was 1.21.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jamaican Dollar
1 TND50.32440 JMD
5 TND251.62200 JMD
10 TND503.24400 JMD
20 TND1,006.48800 JMD
50 TND2,516.22000 JMD
100 TND5,032.44000 JMD
250 TND12,581.10000 JMD
500 TND25,162.20000 JMD
1000 TND50,324.40000 JMD
2000 TND100,648.80000 JMD
5000 TND251,622.00000 JMD
10000 TND503,244.00000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JMD0.01987 TND
5 JMD0.09936 TND
10 JMD0.19871 TND
20 JMD0.39742 TND
50 JMD0.99356 TND
100 JMD1.98711 TND
250 JMD4.96778 TND
500 JMD9.93555 TND
1000 JMD19.87110 TND
2000 JMD39.74220 TND
5000 JMD99.35550 TND
10000 JMD198.71100 TND