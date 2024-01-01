Tunisian dinars to Swedish kronor today

Convert TND to SEK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
3,411.67 sek

DT1.000 TND = kr3.412 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:30
TND to SEK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to SEKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.48933.4893
Low3.35383.3288
Average3.42583.4026
Change1.73%-1.27%
1 TND to SEK stats

The performance of TND to SEK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.4893 and a 30 day low of 3.3538. This means the 30 day average was 3.4258. The change for TND to SEK was 1.73.

The performance of TND to SEK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.4893 and a 90 day low of 3.3288. This means the 90 day average was 3.4026. The change for TND to SEK was -1.27.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3591.5131.6760.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09724.798
1 USD0.9170.782183.7611.3881.5370.85719.386
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 TND3.41167 SEK
5 TND17.05835 SEK
10 TND34.11670 SEK
20 TND68.23340 SEK
50 TND170.58350 SEK
100 TND341.16700 SEK
250 TND852.91750 SEK
500 TND1,705.83500 SEK
1000 TND3,411.67000 SEK
2000 TND6,823.34000 SEK
5000 TND17,058.35000 SEK
10000 TND34,116.70000 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tunisian Dinar
1 SEK0.29311 TND
5 SEK1.46556 TND
10 SEK2.93111 TND
20 SEK5.86222 TND
50 SEK14.65555 TND
100 SEK29.31110 TND
250 SEK73.27775 TND
500 SEK146.55550 TND
1000 SEK293.11100 TND
2000 SEK586.22200 TND
5000 SEK1,465.55500 TND
10000 SEK2,931.11000 TND