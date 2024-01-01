1 thousand Swedish kronor to Tunisian dinars

Convert SEK to TND at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = DT0.2860 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:12
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 SEK to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29380.3007
Low0.28600.2860
Average0.28940.2943
Change-2.67%-4.20%
View full history

1 SEK to TND stats

The performance of SEK to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2938 and a 30 day low of 0.2860. This means the 30 day average was 0.2894. The change for SEK to TND was -2.67.

The performance of SEK to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3007 and a 90 day low of 0.2860. This means the 90 day average was 0.2943. The change for SEK to TND was -4.20.

Track market ratesView SEK to TND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9490.7917.0811.0584.4611.3974.113
1 EUR1.05410.8337.45911.64288.9841.4724.333
1 GBP1.2641.218.95113.971106.7891.7665.2
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56111.930.1970.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Tunisian Dinar
1 SEK0.28596 TND
5 SEK1.42982 TND
10 SEK2.85964 TND
20 SEK5.71928 TND
50 SEK14.29820 TND
100 SEK28.59640 TND
250 SEK71.49100 TND
500 SEK142.98200 TND
1000 SEK285.96400 TND
2000 SEK571.92800 TND
5000 SEK1,429.82000 TND
10000 SEK2,859.64000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Swedish Krona
1 TND3.49694 SEK
5 TND17.48470 SEK
10 TND34.96940 SEK
20 TND69.93880 SEK
50 TND174.84700 SEK
100 TND349.69400 SEK
250 TND874.23500 SEK
500 TND1,748.47000 SEK
1000 TND3,496.94000 SEK
2000 TND6,993.88000 SEK
5000 TND17,484.70000 SEK
10000 TND34,969.40000 SEK