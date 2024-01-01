Tunisian dinars to Bangladeshi takas today

Convert TND to BDT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
37,842.30 bdt

DT1.000 TND = Tk37.84 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:48
TND to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High37.923437.9234
Low37.573334.9141
Average37.791537.5089
Change0.72%7.95%
1 TND to BDT stats

The performance of TND to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 37.9234 and a 30 day low of 37.5733. This means the 30 day average was 37.7915. The change for TND to BDT was 0.72.

The performance of TND to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 37.9234 and a 90 day low of 34.9141. This means the 90 day average was 37.5089. The change for TND to BDT was 7.95.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TND37.84230 BDT
5 TND189.21150 BDT
10 TND378.42300 BDT
20 TND756.84600 BDT
50 TND1,892.11500 BDT
100 TND3,784.23000 BDT
250 TND9,460.57500 BDT
500 TND18,921.15000 BDT
1000 TND37,842.30000 BDT
2000 TND75,684.60000 BDT
5000 TND189,211.50000 BDT
10000 TND378,423.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tunisian Dinar
1 BDT0.02643 TND
5 BDT0.13213 TND
10 BDT0.26426 TND
20 BDT0.52851 TND
50 BDT1.32128 TND
100 BDT2.64255 TND
250 BDT6.60638 TND
500 BDT13.21275 TND
1000 BDT26.42550 TND
2000 BDT52.85100 TND
5000 BDT132.12750 TND
10000 BDT264.25500 TND