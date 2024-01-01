Tunisian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert TND to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
1,206.36 pen

DT1.000 TND = S/.1.206 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.21661.2277
Low1.19711.1790
Average1.20701.2049
Change-0.71%1.28%
View full history

1 TND to PEN stats

The performance of TND to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2166 and a 30 day low of 1.1971. This means the 30 day average was 1.2070. The change for TND to PEN was -0.71.

The performance of TND to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.2277 and a 90 day low of 1.1790. This means the 90 day average was 1.2049. The change for TND to PEN was 1.28.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.361.5131.6760.93521.114
1 GBP1.17311.279107.151.7751.9661.09724.763
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3881.5370.85719.359
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TND1.20636 PEN
5 TND6.03180 PEN
10 TND12.06360 PEN
20 TND24.12720 PEN
50 TND60.31800 PEN
100 TND120.63600 PEN
250 TND301.59000 PEN
500 TND603.18000 PEN
1000 TND1,206.36000 PEN
2000 TND2,412.72000 PEN
5000 TND6,031.80000 PEN
10000 TND12,063.60000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tunisian Dinar
1 PEN0.82894 TND
5 PEN4.14470 TND
10 PEN8.28940 TND
20 PEN16.57880 TND
50 PEN41.44700 TND
100 PEN82.89400 TND
250 PEN207.23500 TND
500 PEN414.47000 TND
1000 PEN828.94000 TND
2000 PEN1,657.88000 TND
5000 PEN4,144.70000 TND
10000 PEN8,289.40000 TND