1 Tunisian dinar to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert TND to PEN at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
1.20 pen

1.00000 TND = 1.19570 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:48 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TND to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 PEN
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050287.46121.443921.661710.9633518.9
1GBP1.1555411.2135101.0611.668441.920091.1131821.8389
1USD0.95220.824063183.28051.37491.582280.917317.9966
1INR0.01143360.009895020.012007610.01650930.01899940.01101460.216096

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TND1.19570 PEN
5 TND5.97850 PEN
10 TND11.95700 PEN
20 TND23.91400 PEN
50 TND59.78500 PEN
100 TND119.57000 PEN
250 TND298.92500 PEN
500 TND597.85000 PEN
1000 TND1195.70000 PEN
2000 TND2391.40000 PEN
5000 TND5978.50000 PEN
10000 TND11957.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tunisian Dinar
1 PEN0.83633 TND
5 PEN4.18165 TND
10 PEN8.36330 TND
20 PEN16.72660 TND
50 PEN41.81650 TND
100 PEN83.63300 TND
250 PEN209.08250 TND
500 PEN418.16500 TND
1000 PEN836.33000 TND
2000 PEN1672.66000 TND
5000 PEN4181.65000 TND
10000 PEN8363.30000 TND