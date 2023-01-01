5 Tunisian dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

5 tnd
5.98 pen

1.00000 TND = 1.19639 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:50 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 PEN
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 TND1.19639 PEN
5 TND5.98195 PEN
10 TND11.96390 PEN
20 TND23.92780 PEN
50 TND59.81950 PEN
100 TND119.63900 PEN
250 TND299.09750 PEN
500 TND598.19500 PEN
1000 TND1196.39000 PEN
2000 TND2392.78000 PEN
5000 TND5981.95000 PEN
10000 TND11963.90000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Tunisian Dinar
1 PEN0.83585 TND
5 PEN4.17924 TND
10 PEN8.35847 TND
20 PEN16.71694 TND
50 PEN41.79235 TND
100 PEN83.58470 TND
250 PEN208.96175 TND
500 PEN417.92350 TND
1000 PEN835.84700 TND
2000 PEN1671.69400 TND
5000 PEN4179.23500 TND
10000 PEN8358.47000 TND