Tunisian dinars to Pakistani rupees today

Convert TND to PKR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
89,314.60 pkr

DT1.000 TND = ₨89.31 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:25
TND to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High89.905489.9054
Low89.314688.6209
Average89.629889.3055
Change-0.01%0.28%
1 TND to PKR stats

The performance of TND to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 89.9054 and a 30 day low of 89.3146. This means the 30 day average was 89.6298. The change for TND to PKR was -0.01.

The performance of TND to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 89.9054 and a 90 day low of 88.6209. This means the 90 day average was 89.3055. The change for TND to PKR was 0.28.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TND89.31460 PKR
5 TND446.57300 PKR
10 TND893.14600 PKR
20 TND1,786.29200 PKR
50 TND4,465.73000 PKR
100 TND8,931.46000 PKR
250 TND22,328.65000 PKR
500 TND44,657.30000 PKR
1000 TND89,314.60000 PKR
2000 TND178,629.20000 PKR
5000 TND446,573.00000 PKR
10000 TND893,146.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 PKR0.01120 TND
5 PKR0.05598 TND
10 PKR0.11196 TND
20 PKR0.22393 TND
50 PKR0.55982 TND
100 PKR1.11964 TND
250 PKR2.79910 TND
500 PKR5.59820 TND
1000 PKR11.19640 TND
2000 PKR22.39280 TND
5000 PKR55.98200 TND
10000 PKR111.96400 TND