20 tnd
1786.44 pkr

1.00000 TND = 89.32210 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:51 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 PKR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TND89.32210 PKR
5 TND446.61050 PKR
10 TND893.22100 PKR
20 TND1786.44200 PKR
50 TND4466.10500 PKR
100 TND8932.21000 PKR
250 TND22330.52500 PKR
500 TND44661.05000 PKR
1000 TND89322.10000 PKR
2000 TND178644.20000 PKR
5000 TND446610.50000 PKR
10000 TND893221.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 PKR0.01120 TND
5 PKR0.05598 TND
10 PKR0.11195 TND
20 PKR0.22391 TND
50 PKR0.55977 TND
100 PKR1.11954 TND
250 PKR2.79885 TND
500 PKR5.59770 TND
1000 PKR11.19540 TND
2000 PKR22.39080 TND
5000 PKR55.97700 TND
10000 PKR111.95400 TND