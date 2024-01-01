500 Pakistani rupees to Tunisian dinars

Convert PKR to TND at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
5.671 tnd

1.000 PKR = 0.01134 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:57
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06588.9621.4661.6570.97117.895
1 GBP1.1711.246104.1261.7161.9391.13620.945
1 USD0.9390.803183.5721.3781.5560.91216.811
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 PKR0.01134 TND
5 PKR0.05671 TND
10 PKR0.11343 TND
20 PKR0.22686 TND
50 PKR0.56715 TND
100 PKR1.13429 TND
250 PKR2.83573 TND
500 PKR5.67145 TND
1000 PKR11.34290 TND
2000 PKR22.68580 TND
5000 PKR56.71450 TND
10000 PKR113.42900 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 TND88.16120 PKR
5 TND440.80600 PKR
10 TND881.61200 PKR
20 TND1,763.22400 PKR
50 TND4,408.06000 PKR
100 TND8,816.12000 PKR
250 TND22,040.30000 PKR
500 TND44,080.60000 PKR
1000 TND88,161.20000 PKR
2000 TND176,322.40000 PKR
5000 TND440,806.00000 PKR
10000 TND881,612.00000 PKR