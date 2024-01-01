Tunisian dinars to Bahraini dinars today

Convert TND to BHD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
121.518 bhd

DT1.000 TND = .د.ب0.1215 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:20
TND to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12170.1217
Low0.12070.1197
Average0.12130.1208
Change0.70%0.84%
1 TND to BHD stats

The performance of TND to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1217 and a 30 day low of 0.1207. This means the 30 day average was 0.1213. The change for TND to BHD was 0.70.

The performance of TND to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1217 and a 90 day low of 0.1197. This means the 90 day average was 0.1208. The change for TND to BHD was 0.84.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TND0.12152 BHD
5 TND0.60759 BHD
10 TND1.21518 BHD
20 TND2.43036 BHD
50 TND6.07590 BHD
100 TND12.15180 BHD
250 TND30.37950 BHD
500 TND60.75900 BHD
1000 TND121.51800 BHD
2000 TND243.03600 BHD
5000 TND607.59000 BHD
10000 TND1,215.18000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 BHD8.22926 TND
5 BHD41.14630 TND
10 BHD82.29260 TND
20 BHD164.58520 TND
50 BHD411.46300 TND
100 BHD822.92600 TND
250 BHD2,057.31500 TND
500 BHD4,114.63000 TND
1000 BHD8,229.26000 TND
2000 BHD16,458.52000 TND
5000 BHD41,146.30000 TND
10000 BHD82,292.60000 TND