5000 Tunisian dinars to Bahraini dinars

Convert TND to BHD at the real exchange rate

5000 tnd
590.365 bhd

1.00000 TND = 0.11807 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:57 UTC
TND to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TND0.11807 BHD
5 TND0.59037 BHD
10 TND1.18073 BHD
20 TND2.36146 BHD
50 TND5.90365 BHD
100 TND11.80730 BHD
250 TND29.51825 BHD
500 TND59.03650 BHD
1000 TND118.07300 BHD
2000 TND236.14600 BHD
5000 TND590.36500 BHD
10000 TND1180.73000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 BHD8.46932 TND
5 BHD42.34660 TND
10 BHD84.69320 TND
20 BHD169.38640 TND
50 BHD423.46600 TND
100 BHD846.93200 TND
250 BHD2117.33000 TND
500 BHD4234.66000 TND
1000 BHD8469.32000 TND
2000 BHD16938.64000 TND
5000 BHD42346.60000 TND
10000 BHD84693.20000 TND