2000 Tunisian dinars to Bahraini dinars

Convert TND to BHD at the real exchange rate

2,000 tnd
236.290 bhd

1.00000 TND = 0.11815 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:55 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TND to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 BHD
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86541.050287.46121.444811.661840.9632518.9234
1GBP1.1555411.21355101.0651.669541.920331.1130721.8668
1USD0.95220.824029183.28051.375751.58240.917318.0189
1INR0.01143360.009894620.012007610.01651950.01900090.01101460.216364

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TND0.11815 BHD
5 TND0.59072 BHD
10 TND1.18145 BHD
20 TND2.36290 BHD
50 TND5.90725 BHD
100 TND11.81450 BHD
250 TND29.53625 BHD
500 TND59.07250 BHD
1000 TND118.14500 BHD
2000 TND236.29000 BHD
5000 TND590.72500 BHD
10000 TND1181.45000 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 BHD8.46414 TND
5 BHD42.32070 TND
10 BHD84.64140 TND
20 BHD169.28280 TND
50 BHD423.20700 TND
100 BHD846.41400 TND
250 BHD2116.03500 TND
500 BHD4232.07000 TND
1000 BHD8464.14000 TND
2000 BHD16928.28000 TND
5000 BHD42320.70000 TND
10000 BHD84641.40000 TND