1 thousand Bahraini dinars to Tunisian dinars

Convert BHD to TND at the real exchange rate

.د.ب1.000 BHD = DT8.360 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:09
BHD to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

TND
1 BHD to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8.37938.3793
Low8.18638.0288
Average8.26268.1498
Change2.12%3.54%
1 BHD to TND stats

The performance of BHD to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8.3793 and a 30 day low of 8.1863. This means the 30 day average was 8.2626. The change for BHD to TND was 2.12.

The performance of BHD to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8.3793 and a 90 day low of 8.0288. This means the 90 day average was 8.1498. The change for BHD to TND was 3.54.

Top currencies

 USDINREURNZDZARNGNCADSGD
1 USD184.3860.9441.69218.0391,725.211.3961.339
1 INR0.01210.0110.020.21420.4440.0170.016
1 EUR1.05989.40311.79319.1111,827.771.4791.419
1 NZD0.59149.8720.558110.6611,019.60.8250.791

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 BHD8.36017 TND
5 BHD41.80085 TND
10 BHD83.60170 TND
20 BHD167.20340 TND
50 BHD418.00850 TND
100 BHD836.01700 TND
250 BHD2,090.04250 TND
500 BHD4,180.08500 TND
1000 BHD8,360.17000 TND
2000 BHD16,720.34000 TND
5000 BHD41,800.85000 TND
10000 BHD83,601.70000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 TND0.11962 BHD
5 TND0.59808 BHD
10 TND1.19615 BHD
20 TND2.39230 BHD
50 TND5.98075 BHD
100 TND11.96150 BHD
250 TND29.90375 BHD
500 TND59.80750 BHD
1000 TND119.61500 BHD
2000 TND239.23000 BHD
5000 TND598.07500 BHD
10000 TND1,196.15000 BHD