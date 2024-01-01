Tunisian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges today

Convert TND to KZT at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
153,161 kzt

DT1.000 TND = ₸153.2 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to KZT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to KZTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High154.5060154.5060
Low152.1550140.1560
Average153.0685147.3118
Change-0.20%8.96%
1 TND to KZT stats

The performance of TND to KZT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 154.5060 and a 30 day low of 152.1550. This means the 30 day average was 153.0685. The change for TND to KZT was -0.20.

The performance of TND to KZT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 154.5060 and a 90 day low of 140.1560. This means the 90 day average was 147.3118. The change for TND to KZT was 8.96.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Kazakhstani tenges

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KZT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to KZT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 TND153.16100 KZT
5 TND765.80500 KZT
10 TND1,531.61000 KZT
20 TND3,063.22000 KZT
50 TND7,658.05000 KZT
100 TND15,316.10000 KZT
250 TND38,290.25000 KZT
500 TND76,580.50000 KZT
1000 TND153,161.00000 KZT
2000 TND306,322.00000 KZT
5000 TND765,805.00000 KZT
10000 TND1,531,610.00000 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Tunisian Dinar
1 KZT0.00653 TND
5 KZT0.03265 TND
10 KZT0.06529 TND
20 KZT0.13058 TND
50 KZT0.32645 TND
100 KZT0.65291 TND
250 KZT1.63226 TND
500 KZT3.26453 TND
1000 KZT6.52906 TND
2000 KZT13.05812 TND
5000 KZT32.64530 TND
10000 KZT65.29060 TND