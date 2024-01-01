Tunisian dinars to Jordanian dinars today

Convert TND to JOD at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
228.472 jod

DT1.000 TND = JD0.2285 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to JOD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to JODLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.22880.2288
Low0.22690.2250
Average0.22810.2272
Change0.69%0.86%
1 TND to JOD stats

The performance of TND to JOD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2288 and a 30 day low of 0.2269. This means the 30 day average was 0.2281. The change for TND to JOD was 0.69.

The performance of TND to JOD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2288 and a 90 day low of 0.2250. This means the 90 day average was 0.2272. The change for TND to JOD was 0.86.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Jordanian Dinar
1 TND0.22847 JOD
5 TND1.14236 JOD
10 TND2.28472 JOD
20 TND4.56944 JOD
50 TND11.42360 JOD
100 TND22.84720 JOD
250 TND57.11800 JOD
500 TND114.23600 JOD
1000 TND228.47200 JOD
2000 TND456.94400 JOD
5000 TND1,142.36000 JOD
10000 TND2,284.72000 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Tunisian Dinar
1 JOD4.37690 TND
5 JOD21.88450 TND
10 JOD43.76900 TND
20 JOD87.53800 TND
50 JOD218.84500 TND
100 JOD437.69000 TND
250 JOD1,094.22500 TND
500 JOD2,188.45000 TND
1000 JOD4,376.90000 TND
2000 JOD8,753.80000 TND
5000 JOD21,884.50000 TND
10000 JOD43,769.00000 TND