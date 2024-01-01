Tunisian dinars to Aruban florins today

Convert TND to AWG at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
576.98 awg

DT1.000 TND = ƒ0.5770 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:59
TND to AWG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.57800.5780
Low0.57310.5682
Average0.57600.5736
Change0.68%0.87%
1 TND to AWG stats

The performance of TND to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5780 and a 30 day low of 0.5731. This means the 30 day average was 0.5760. The change for TND to AWG was 0.68.

The performance of TND to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5780 and a 90 day low of 0.5682. This means the 90 day average was 0.5736. The change for TND to AWG was 0.87.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3821.5131.6750.93721.058
1 GBP1.17311.28107.1811.7751.9641.09924.698
1 USD0.9170.782183.7681.3871.5350.85919.303
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Aruban florins

  1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  3

    That's it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to AWG rate and how it's changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Aruban Florin
1 TND0.57698 AWG
5 TND2.88491 AWG
10 TND5.76982 AWG
20 TND11.53964 AWG
50 TND28.84910 AWG
100 TND57.69820 AWG
250 TND144.24550 AWG
500 TND288.49100 AWG
1000 TND576.98200 AWG
2000 TND1,153.96400 AWG
5000 TND2,884.91000 AWG
10000 TND5,769.82000 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Tunisian Dinar
1 AWG1.73316 TND
5 AWG8.66580 TND
10 AWG17.33160 TND
20 AWG34.66320 TND
50 AWG86.65800 TND
100 AWG173.31600 TND
250 AWG433.29000 TND
500 AWG866.58000 TND
1000 AWG1,733.16000 TND
2000 AWG3,466.32000 TND
5000 AWG8,665.80000 TND
10000 AWG17,331.60000 TND