Tunisian dinars to Qatari rials today

Convert TND to QAR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
1,175.40 qar

DT1.000 TND = QR1.175 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.17761.1776
Low1.16721.1573
Average1.17341.1684
Change0.69%0.89%
View full history

1 TND to QAR stats

The performance of TND to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1776 and a 30 day low of 1.1672. This means the 30 day average was 1.1734. The change for TND to QAR was 0.69.

The performance of TND to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1776 and a 90 day low of 1.1573. This means the 90 day average was 1.1684. The change for TND to QAR was 0.89.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3591.5131.6760.93521.145
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1431.7751.9661.09724.798
1 USD0.9170.782183.7611.3881.5370.85719.386
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 TND1.17540 QAR
5 TND5.87700 QAR
10 TND11.75400 QAR
20 TND23.50800 QAR
50 TND58.77000 QAR
100 TND117.54000 QAR
250 TND293.85000 QAR
500 TND587.70000 QAR
1000 TND1,175.40000 QAR
2000 TND2,350.80000 QAR
5000 TND5,877.00000 QAR
10000 TND11,754.00000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 QAR0.85078 TND
5 QAR4.25388 TND
10 QAR8.50775 TND
20 QAR17.01550 TND
50 QAR42.53875 TND
100 QAR85.07750 TND
250 QAR212.69375 TND
500 QAR425.38750 TND
1000 QAR850.77500 TND
2000 QAR1,701.55000 TND
5000 QAR4,253.87500 TND
10000 QAR8,507.75000 TND