500 Qatari rials to Tunisian dinars

Convert QAR to TND at the real exchange rate

500 qar
429.974 tnd

1.00000 QAR = 0.85995 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8555351.076689.3821.454221.649580.9507318.3596
1 GBP1.1688611.2584104.4761.699781.928141.1112721.4599
1 USD0.928850.79466183.02251.350751.532210.8830517.0533
1 INR0.01118790.009571620.012044910.01626970.01845540.01063630.205406

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Tunisian Dinar
1 QAR0.85995 TND
5 QAR4.29974 TND
10 QAR8.59948 TND
20 QAR17.19896 TND
50 QAR42.99740 TND
100 QAR85.99480 TND
250 QAR214.98700 TND
500 QAR429.97400 TND
1000 QAR859.94800 TND
2000 QAR1719.89600 TND
5000 QAR4299.74000 TND
10000 QAR8599.48000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Qatari Rial
1 TND1.16286 QAR
5 TND5.81430 QAR
10 TND11.62860 QAR
20 TND23.25720 QAR
50 TND58.14300 QAR
100 TND116.28600 QAR
250 TND290.71500 QAR
500 TND581.43000 QAR
1000 TND1162.86000 QAR
2000 TND2325.72000 QAR
5000 TND5814.30000 QAR
10000 TND11628.60000 QAR