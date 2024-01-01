Tunisian dinars to Philippine pesos today

Convert TND to PHP at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
18,641.40 php

DT1.000 TND = ₱18.64 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
TND to PHP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High18.879618.9314
Low18.633018.2881
Average18.788418.7000
Change-0.52%1.84%
View full history

1 TND to PHP stats

The performance of TND to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 18.8796 and a 30 day low of 18.6330. This means the 30 day average was 18.7884. The change for TND to PHP was -0.52.

The performance of TND to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.9314 and a 90 day low of 18.2881. This means the 90 day average was 18.7000. The change for TND to PHP was 1.84.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.361.5131.6760.93521.114
1 GBP1.17311.279107.151.7751.9661.09724.763
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3881.5370.85719.359
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Philippine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to PHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 TND18.64140 PHP
5 TND93.20700 PHP
10 TND186.41400 PHP
20 TND372.82800 PHP
50 TND932.07000 PHP
100 TND1,864.14000 PHP
250 TND4,660.35000 PHP
500 TND9,320.70000 PHP
1000 TND18,641.40000 PHP
2000 TND37,282.80000 PHP
5000 TND93,207.00000 PHP
10000 TND186,414.00000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Tunisian Dinar
1 PHP0.05364 TND
5 PHP0.26822 TND
10 PHP0.53644 TND
20 PHP1.07288 TND
50 PHP2.68221 TND
100 PHP5.36442 TND
250 PHP13.41105 TND
500 PHP26.82210 TND
1000 PHP53.64420 TND
2000 PHP107.28840 TND
5000 PHP268.22100 TND
10000 PHP536.44200 TND