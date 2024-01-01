Tunisian dinars to Samoan talas today

Convert TND to WST at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
888.59 wst

DT1.000 TND = WS$0.8886 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.89140.8914
Low0.86830.8600
Average0.87810.8725
Change2.34%1.42%
View full history

1 TND to WST stats

The performance of TND to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8914 and a 30 day low of 0.8683. This means the 30 day average was 0.8781. The change for TND to WST was 2.34.

The performance of TND to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8914 and a 90 day low of 0.8600. This means the 90 day average was 0.8725. The change for TND to WST was 1.42.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3281.5141.6770.93521.113
1 GBP1.17311.279107.0941.7751.9661.09724.758
1 USD0.9170.782183.7261.3881.5370.85719.356
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 TND0.88859 WST
5 TND4.44296 WST
10 TND8.88591 WST
20 TND17.77182 WST
50 TND44.42955 WST
100 TND88.85910 WST
250 TND222.14775 WST
500 TND444.29550 WST
1000 TND888.59100 WST
2000 TND1,777.18200 WST
5000 TND4,442.95500 WST
10000 TND8,885.91000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tunisian Dinar
1 WST1.12538 TND
5 WST5.62690 TND
10 WST11.25380 TND
20 WST22.50760 TND
50 WST56.26900 TND
100 WST112.53800 TND
250 WST281.34500 TND
500 WST562.69000 TND
1000 WST1,125.38000 TND
2000 WST2,250.76000 TND
5000 WST5,626.90000 TND
10000 WST11,253.80000 TND