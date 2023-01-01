5000 Tunisian dinars to Samoan talas

Convert TND to WST at the real exchange rate

5,000 tnd
4,360.30 wst

1.00000 TND = 0.87206 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:14 UTC
Track the exchange rate
Spend abroad without hidden fees

TND to WST conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 WST
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86561.051187.50931.444371.661690.963518.9354
1GBP1.1552711.21435101.1011.66871.919771.113121.8763
1USD0.95140.823486183.2551.374151.58090.916718.0148
1INR0.01142740.009891130.012011310.01650530.01898870.01101080.216381

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Samoan Tala
1 TND0.87206 WST
5 TND4.36030 WST
10 TND8.72060 WST
20 TND17.44120 WST
50 TND43.60300 WST
100 TND87.20600 WST
250 TND218.01500 WST
500 TND436.03000 WST
1000 TND872.06000 WST
2000 TND1744.12000 WST
5000 TND4360.30000 WST
10000 TND8720.60000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Tunisian Dinar
1 WST1.14671 TND
5 WST5.73355 TND
10 WST11.46710 TND
20 WST22.93420 TND
50 WST57.33550 TND
100 WST114.67100 TND
250 WST286.67750 TND
500 WST573.35500 TND
1000 WST1146.71000 TND
2000 WST2293.42000 TND
5000 WST5733.55000 TND
10000 WST11467.10000 TND