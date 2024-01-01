Tunisian dinars to Kenyan shillings today

Convert TND to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
41,715 kes

DT1.000 TND = Ksh41.72 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

TND to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 TND to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High42.820843.0938
Low40.957540.8646
Average41.765841.6915
Change1.60%-3.20%
View full history

1 TND to KES stats

The performance of TND to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 42.8208 and a 30 day low of 40.9575. This means the 30 day average was 41.7658. The change for TND to KES was 1.60.

The performance of TND to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 43.0938 and a 90 day low of 40.8646. This means the 90 day average was 41.6915. The change for TND to KES was -3.20.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3611.5131.6760.93621.079
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1551.7751.9651.09824.723
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3871.5360.85819.327
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TND41.71520 KES
5 TND208.57600 KES
10 TND417.15200 KES
20 TND834.30400 KES
50 TND2,085.76000 KES
100 TND4,171.52000 KES
250 TND10,428.80000 KES
500 TND20,857.60000 KES
1000 TND41,715.20000 KES
2000 TND83,430.40000 KES
5000 TND208,576.00000 KES
10000 TND417,152.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 KES0.02397 TND
5 KES0.11986 TND
10 KES0.23972 TND
20 KES0.47944 TND
50 KES1.19861 TND
100 KES2.39721 TND
250 KES5.99303 TND
500 KES11.98605 TND
1000 KES23.97210 TND
2000 KES47.94420 TND
5000 KES119.86050 TND
10000 KES239.72100 TND