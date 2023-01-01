500 Tunisian dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert TND to KES at the real exchange rate

500 tnd
23310 kes

1.00000 TND = 46.61920 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:29 UTC
Track the exchange rate
A cheaper way to shop online internationally

TND to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86531.050387.46951.44491.66160.9632518.9033
1GBP1.1556711.2138101.0861.669821.920271.113221.846
1USD0.95210.823859183.28051.37571.582030.917317.998
1INR0.01143260.009892580.012007610.01651890.01899640.01101460.216113

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Kenyan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KES in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to KES rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinars

TND to USD

TND to EUR

TND to GBP

TND to INR

TND to JPY

TND to RUB

TND to AUD

TND to ZAR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TND46.61920 KES
5 TND233.09600 KES
10 TND466.19200 KES
20 TND932.38400 KES
50 TND2330.96000 KES
100 TND4661.92000 KES
250 TND11654.80000 KES
500 TND23309.60000 KES
1000 TND46619.20000 KES
2000 TND93238.40000 KES
5000 TND233096.00000 KES
10000 TND466192.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 KES0.02145 TND
5 KES0.10725 TND
10 KES0.21450 TND
20 KES0.42901 TND
50 KES1.07252 TND
100 KES2.14504 TND
250 KES5.36260 TND
500 KES10.72520 TND
1000 KES21.45040 TND
2000 KES42.90080 TND
5000 KES107.25200 TND
10000 KES214.50400 TND