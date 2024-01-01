10 thousand Kenyan shillings to Tunisian dinars

Convert KES to TND at the real exchange rate

10,000 kes
216.202 tnd

1.00000 KES = 0.02162 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 KES0.02162 TND
5 KES0.10810 TND
10 KES0.21620 TND
20 KES0.43240 TND
50 KES1.08101 TND
100 KES2.16202 TND
250 KES5.40505 TND
500 KES10.81010 TND
1000 KES21.62020 TND
2000 KES43.24040 TND
5000 KES108.10100 TND
10000 KES216.20200 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TND46.25310 KES
5 TND231.26550 KES
10 TND462.53100 KES
20 TND925.06200 KES
50 TND2312.65500 KES
100 TND4625.31000 KES
250 TND11563.27500 KES
500 TND23126.55000 KES
1000 TND46253.10000 KES
2000 TND92506.20000 KES
5000 TND231265.50000 KES
10000 TND462531.00000 KES