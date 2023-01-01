1 Tunisian dinar to Kenyan shillings

Convert TND to KES at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
47 kes

1.00000 TND = 46.65650 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:28 UTC
TND to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 KES
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 TND46.65650 KES
5 TND233.28250 KES
10 TND466.56500 KES
20 TND933.13000 KES
50 TND2332.82500 KES
100 TND4665.65000 KES
250 TND11664.12500 KES
500 TND23328.25000 KES
1000 TND46656.50000 KES
2000 TND93313.00000 KES
5000 TND233282.50000 KES
10000 TND466565.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Tunisian Dinar
1 KES0.02143 TND
5 KES0.10717 TND
10 KES0.21433 TND
20 KES0.42866 TND
50 KES1.07166 TND
100 KES2.14332 TND
250 KES5.35830 TND
500 KES10.71660 TND
1000 KES21.43320 TND
2000 KES42.86640 TND
5000 KES107.16600 TND
10000 KES214.33200 TND