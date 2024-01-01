Tunisian dinars to Mauritian rupees today

Convert TND to MUR at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
15,064.90 mur

DT1.000 TND = ₨15.06 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to MUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.772115.7721
Low14.992014.7521
Average15.223815.1039
Change-0.00%1.89%
View full history

1 TND to MUR stats

The performance of TND to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7721 and a 30 day low of 14.9920. This means the 30 day average was 15.2238. The change for TND to MUR was -0.00.

The performance of TND to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 15.7721 and a 90 day low of 14.7521. This means the 90 day average was 15.1039. The change for TND to MUR was 1.89.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.3651.5131.6760.93521.108
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1551.7751.9651.09724.756
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3871.5360.85819.353
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Mauritian Rupee
1 TND15.06490 MUR
5 TND75.32450 MUR
10 TND150.64900 MUR
20 TND301.29800 MUR
50 TND753.24500 MUR
100 TND1,506.49000 MUR
250 TND3,766.22500 MUR
500 TND7,532.45000 MUR
1000 TND15,064.90000 MUR
2000 TND30,129.80000 MUR
5000 TND75,324.50000 MUR
10000 TND150,649.00000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Tunisian Dinar
1 MUR0.06638 TND
5 MUR0.33190 TND
10 MUR0.66379 TND
20 MUR1.32759 TND
50 MUR3.31897 TND
100 MUR6.63793 TND
250 MUR16.59483 TND
500 MUR33.18965 TND
1000 MUR66.37930 TND
2000 MUR132.75860 TND
5000 MUR331.89650 TND
10000 MUR663.79300 TND