1,000 tnd
1,268.15 pln

DT1.000 TND = zł1.268 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:29
TND to PLN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to PLNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.28381.3028
Low1.25661.2562
Average1.26751.2721
Change0.24%-0.76%
1 TND to PLN stats

The performance of TND to PLN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.2838 and a 30 day low of 1.2566. This means the 30 day average was 1.2675. The change for TND to PLN was 0.24.

The performance of TND to PLN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3028 and a 90 day low of 1.2562. This means the 90 day average was 1.2721. The change for TND to PLN was -0.76.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.361.5131.6760.93521.114
1 GBP1.17311.279107.151.7751.9661.09724.763
1 USD0.9170.782183.7671.3881.5370.85719.359
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.231

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 TND1.26815 PLN
5 TND6.34075 PLN
10 TND12.68150 PLN
20 TND25.36300 PLN
50 TND63.40750 PLN
100 TND126.81500 PLN
250 TND317.03750 PLN
500 TND634.07500 PLN
1000 TND1,268.15000 PLN
2000 TND2,536.30000 PLN
5000 TND6,340.75000 PLN
10000 TND12,681.50000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tunisian Dinar
1 PLN0.78855 TND
5 PLN3.94275 TND
10 PLN7.88549 TND
20 PLN15.77098 TND
50 PLN39.42745 TND
100 PLN78.85490 TND
250 PLN197.13725 TND
500 PLN394.27450 TND
1000 PLN788.54900 TND
2000 PLN1,577.09800 TND
5000 PLN3,942.74500 TND
10000 PLN7,885.49000 TND