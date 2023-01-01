1 thousand Tunisian dinars to Polish zloty

Convert TND to PLN at the real exchange rate

1000 tnd
1377.38 pln

1.00000 TND = 1.37738 PLN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:53 UTC
As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 PLN
Mid market rate

1EUR10.86551.050287.46121.444291.661840.963218.9014
1GBP1.155411.2135101.0611.668871.920251.1128821.8405
1USD0.95220.824063183.28051.375251.58240.9171517.9979
1INR0.01143360.009895020.012007610.01651350.01900090.01101280.216112

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Polish Zloty
1 TND1.37738 PLN
5 TND6.88690 PLN
10 TND13.77380 PLN
20 TND27.54760 PLN
50 TND68.86900 PLN
100 TND137.73800 PLN
250 TND344.34500 PLN
500 TND688.69000 PLN
1000 TND1377.38000 PLN
2000 TND2754.76000 PLN
5000 TND6886.90000 PLN
10000 TND13773.80000 PLN
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / Tunisian Dinar
1 PLN0.72602 TND
5 PLN3.63009 TND
10 PLN7.26019 TND
20 PLN14.52038 TND
50 PLN36.30095 TND
100 PLN72.60190 TND
250 PLN181.50475 TND
500 PLN363.00950 TND
1000 PLN726.01900 TND
2000 PLN1452.03800 TND
5000 PLN3630.09500 TND
10000 PLN7260.19000 TND