Tunisian dinars to Bulgarian levs today

Convert TND to BGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
577.74 bgn

DT1.000 TND = лв0.5777 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to BGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.58360.5836
Low0.57700.5763
Average0.57930.5796
Change0.00%-0.64%
1 TND to BGN stats

The performance of TND to BGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5836 and a 30 day low of 0.5770. This means the 30 day average was 0.5793. The change for TND to BGN was 0.00.

The performance of TND to BGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5836 and a 90 day low of 0.5763. This means the 90 day average was 0.5796. The change for TND to BGN was -0.64.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TND0.57774 BGN
5 TND2.88870 BGN
10 TND5.77739 BGN
20 TND11.55478 BGN
50 TND28.88695 BGN
100 TND57.77390 BGN
250 TND144.43475 BGN
500 TND288.86950 BGN
1000 TND577.73900 BGN
2000 TND1,155.47800 BGN
5000 TND2,888.69500 BGN
10000 TND5,777.39000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tunisian Dinar
1 BGN1.73088 TND
5 BGN8.65440 TND
10 BGN17.30880 TND
20 BGN34.61760 TND
50 BGN86.54400 TND
100 BGN173.08800 TND
250 BGN432.72000 TND
500 BGN865.44000 TND
1000 BGN1,730.88000 TND
2000 BGN3,461.76000 TND
5000 BGN8,654.40000 TND
10000 BGN17,308.80000 TND