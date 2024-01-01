1 Bulgarian lev to Tunisian dinars

Convert BGN to TND at the real exchange rate

лв1.000 BGN = DT1.705 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:25
BGN to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

TND
1 BGN to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72561.7390
Low1.69741.6974
Average1.71141.7206
Change-0.59%-1.77%
1 BGN to TND stats

The performance of BGN to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7256 and a 30 day low of 1.6974. This means the 30 day average was 1.7114. The change for BGN to TND was -0.59.

The performance of BGN to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7390 and a 90 day low of 1.6974. This means the 90 day average was 1.7206. The change for BGN to TND was -1.77.

Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tunisian Dinar
1 BGN1.70454 TND
5 BGN8.52270 TND
10 BGN17.04540 TND
20 BGN34.09080 TND
50 BGN85.22700 TND
100 BGN170.45400 TND
250 BGN426.13500 TND
500 BGN852.27000 TND
1000 BGN1,704.54000 TND
2000 BGN3,409.08000 TND
5000 BGN8,522.70000 TND
10000 BGN17,045.40000 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TND0.58667 BGN
5 TND2.93335 BGN
10 TND5.86670 BGN
20 TND11.73340 BGN
50 TND29.33350 BGN
100 TND58.66700 BGN
250 TND146.66750 BGN
500 TND293.33500 BGN
1000 TND586.67000 BGN
2000 TND1,173.34000 BGN
5000 TND2,933.35000 BGN
10000 TND5,866.70000 BGN