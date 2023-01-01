1 Tunisian dinar to Bulgarian levs

Convert TND to BGN at the real exchange rate

1 tnd
0.58 bgn

1.00000 TND = 0.58433 BGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:54 UTC
Track the exchange rate
TND to BGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 BGN
Mid market rate

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Bulgarian levs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to BGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bulgarian Lev
1 TND0.58433 BGN
5 TND2.92167 BGN
10 TND5.84334 BGN
20 TND11.68668 BGN
50 TND29.21670 BGN
100 TND58.43340 BGN
250 TND146.08350 BGN
500 TND292.16700 BGN
1000 TND584.33400 BGN
2000 TND1168.66800 BGN
5000 TND2921.67000 BGN
10000 TND5843.34000 BGN
Conversion rates Bulgarian Lev / Tunisian Dinar
1 BGN1.71135 TND
5 BGN8.55675 TND
10 BGN17.11350 TND
20 BGN34.22700 TND
50 BGN85.56750 TND
100 BGN171.13500 TND
250 BGN427.83750 TND
500 BGN855.67500 TND
1000 BGN1711.35000 TND
2000 BGN3422.70000 TND
5000 BGN8556.75000 TND
10000 BGN17113.50000 TND