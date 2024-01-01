Tunisian dinars to Vietnamese dongs today

Convert TND to VND at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
8,129,130 vnd

DT1.000 TND = ₫8,129 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
TND to VND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High8,193.55008,193.5500
Low8,113.16008,082.3000
Average8,156.71478,144.1663
Change-0.10%0.23%
1 TND to VND stats

The performance of TND to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,193.5500 and a 30 day low of 8,113.1600. This means the 30 day average was 8,156.7147. The change for TND to VND was -0.10.

The performance of TND to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,193.5500 and a 90 day low of 8,082.3000. This means the 90 day average was 8,144.1663. The change for TND to VND was 0.23.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
1 TND8,129.13000 VND
5 TND40,645.65000 VND
10 TND81,291.30000 VND
20 TND162,582.60000 VND
50 TND406,456.50000 VND
100 TND812,913.00000 VND
250 TND2,032,282.50000 VND
500 TND4,064,565.00000 VND
1000 TND8,129,130.00000 VND
2000 TND16,258,260.00000 VND
5000 TND40,645,650.00000 VND
10000 TND81,291,300.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tunisian Dinar
1000 VND0.12301 TND
2000 VND0.24603 TND
5000 VND0.61507 TND
10000 VND1.23014 TND
20000 VND2.46028 TND
50000 VND6.15070 TND
100000 VND12.30140 TND
200000 VND24.60280 TND
500000 VND61.50700 TND
1000000 VND123.01400 TND
2000000 VND246.02800 TND
5000000 VND615.07000 TND