Tunisian dinars to Vietnamese dongs today
Convert TND to VND at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
|1 TND to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|8,193.5500
|8,193.5500
|Low
|8,113.1600
|8,082.3000
|Average
|8,156.7147
|8,144.1663
|Change
|-0.10%
|0.23%
|View full history
1 TND to VND stats
The performance of TND to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 8,193.5500 and a 30 day low of 8,113.1600. This means the 30 day average was 8,156.7147. The change for TND to VND was -0.10.
The performance of TND to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 8,193.5500 and a 90 day low of 8,082.3000. This means the 90 day average was 8,144.1663. The change for TND to VND was 0.23.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Tunisian dinars to Vietnamese dongs
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current TND to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Tunisian dinar
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Vietnamese Dong
|1 TND
|8,129.13000 VND
|5 TND
|40,645.65000 VND
|10 TND
|81,291.30000 VND
|20 TND
|162,582.60000 VND
|50 TND
|406,456.50000 VND
|100 TND
|812,913.00000 VND
|250 TND
|2,032,282.50000 VND
|500 TND
|4,064,565.00000 VND
|1000 TND
|8,129,130.00000 VND
|2000 TND
|16,258,260.00000 VND
|5000 TND
|40,645,650.00000 VND
|10000 TND
|81,291,300.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Tunisian Dinar
|1000 VND
|0.12301 TND
|2000 VND
|0.24603 TND
|5000 VND
|0.61507 TND
|10000 VND
|1.23014 TND
|20000 VND
|2.46028 TND
|50000 VND
|6.15070 TND
|100000 VND
|12.30140 TND
|200000 VND
|24.60280 TND
|500000 VND
|61.50700 TND
|1000000 VND
|123.01400 TND
|2000000 VND
|246.02800 TND
|5000000 VND
|615.07000 TND