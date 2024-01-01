Tunisian dinars to Nigerian nairas today

Convert TND to NGN at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
527,136 ngn

DT1.000 TND = ₦527.1 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:28
TND to NGN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to NGNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High534.8600534.8600
Low488.9550427.4300
Average513.8221486.7356
Change7.47%19.04%
1 TND to NGN stats

The performance of TND to NGN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 534.8600 and a 30 day low of 488.9550. This means the 30 day average was 513.8221. The change for TND to NGN was 7.47.

The performance of TND to NGN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 534.8600 and a 90 day low of 427.4300. This means the 90 day average was 486.7356. The change for TND to NGN was 19.04.

How to convert Tunisian dinars to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TND in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TND to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 TND527.13600 NGN
5 TND2,635.68000 NGN
10 TND5,271.36000 NGN
20 TND10,542.72000 NGN
50 TND26,356.80000 NGN
100 TND52,713.60000 NGN
250 TND131,784.00000 NGN
500 TND263,568.00000 NGN
1000 TND527,136.00000 NGN
2000 TND1,054,272.00000 NGN
5000 TND2,635,680.00000 NGN
10000 TND5,271,360.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tunisian Dinar
1 NGN0.00190 TND
5 NGN0.00949 TND
10 NGN0.01897 TND
20 NGN0.03794 TND
50 NGN0.09485 TND
100 NGN0.18970 TND
250 NGN0.47426 TND
500 NGN0.94852 TND
1000 NGN1.89704 TND
2000 NGN3.79408 TND
5000 NGN9.48520 TND
10000 NGN18.97040 TND