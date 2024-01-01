50 Nigerian nairas to Tunisian dinars

Convert NGN to TND at the real exchange rate

50 ngn
0.097 tnd

₦1.000 NGN = DT0.001948 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

NGN to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 NGN to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00200.0023
Low0.00190.0019
Average0.00190.0021
Change-4.41%-13.70%
View full history

1 NGN to TND stats

The performance of NGN to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0020 and a 30 day low of 0.0019. This means the 30 day average was 0.0019. The change for NGN to TND was -4.41.

The performance of NGN to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0023 and a 90 day low of 0.0019. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for NGN to TND was -13.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURPHPGBPDZDEGPMXNINR
1 USD10.91757.8430.781134.29348.66919.17483.801
1 EUR1.091163.110.852146.5253.120.9291.431
1 PHP0.0170.01610.0142.3220.8410.3311.449
1 GBP1.2811.17474.0681171.96262.3224.552107.307

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Nigerian nairas to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NGN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NGN to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Nigerian nairas

NGN to USD

NGN to EUR

NGN to PHP

NGN to GBP

NGN to DZD

NGN to EGP

NGN to MXN

NGN to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Tunisian Dinar
1 NGN0.00195 TND
5 NGN0.00974 TND
10 NGN0.01948 TND
20 NGN0.03896 TND
50 NGN0.09741 TND
100 NGN0.19482 TND
250 NGN0.48706 TND
500 NGN0.97412 TND
1000 NGN1.94823 TND
2000 NGN3.89646 TND
5000 NGN9.74115 TND
10000 NGN19.48230 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Nigerian Naira
1 TND513.28600 NGN
5 TND2,566.43000 NGN
10 TND5,132.86000 NGN
20 TND10,265.72000 NGN
50 TND25,664.30000 NGN
100 TND51,328.60000 NGN
250 TND128,321.50000 NGN
500 TND256,643.00000 NGN
1000 TND513,286.00000 NGN
2000 TND1,026,572.00000 NGN
5000 TND2,566,430.00000 NGN
10000 TND5,132,860.00000 NGN