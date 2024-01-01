Tunisian dinars to Danish kroner today

Convert TND to DKK at the real exchange rate

1,000 tnd
2,204.88 dkk

DT1.000 TND = kr2.205 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:22
TND to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 TND to DKKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.22672.2267
Low2.20032.1989
Average2.21002.2109
Change0.09%-0.40%
1 TND to DKK stats

The performance of TND to DKK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.2267 and a 30 day low of 2.2003. This means the 30 day average was 2.2100. The change for TND to DKK was 0.09.

The performance of TND to DKK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.2267 and a 90 day low of 2.1989. This means the 90 day average was 2.2109. The change for TND to DKK was -0.40.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8531.09191.4011.5131.6750.93621.055
1 GBP1.17311.28107.2071.7741.9651.09824.696
1 USD0.9170.782183.7851.3871.5360.85819.3
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 TND2.20488 DKK
5 TND11.02440 DKK
10 TND22.04880 DKK
20 TND44.09760 DKK
50 TND110.24400 DKK
100 TND220.48800 DKK
250 TND551.22000 DKK
500 TND1,102.44000 DKK
1000 TND2,204.88000 DKK
2000 TND4,409.76000 DKK
5000 TND11,024.40000 DKK
10000 TND22,048.80000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 DKK0.45354 TND
5 DKK2.26770 TND
10 DKK4.53539 TND
20 DKK9.07078 TND
50 DKK22.67695 TND
100 DKK45.35390 TND
250 DKK113.38475 TND
500 DKK226.76950 TND
1000 DKK453.53900 TND
2000 DKK907.07800 TND
5000 DKK2,267.69500 TND
10000 DKK4,535.39000 TND