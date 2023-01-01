10 Tunisian dinars to Danish kroner

1.00000 TND = 2.22586 DKK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:7 UTC
TND to DKK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TND → 0 DKK
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Danish Krone
1 TND2.22586 DKK
5 TND11.12930 DKK
10 TND22.25860 DKK
20 TND44.51720 DKK
50 TND111.29300 DKK
100 TND222.58600 DKK
250 TND556.46500 DKK
500 TND1112.93000 DKK
1000 TND2225.86000 DKK
2000 TND4451.72000 DKK
5000 TND11129.30000 DKK
10000 TND22258.60000 DKK
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Tunisian Dinar
1 DKK0.44927 TND
5 DKK2.24633 TND
10 DKK4.49265 TND
20 DKK8.98530 TND
50 DKK22.46325 TND
100 DKK44.92650 TND
250 DKK112.31625 TND
500 DKK224.63250 TND
1000 DKK449.26500 TND
2000 DKK898.53000 TND
5000 DKK2246.32500 TND
10000 DKK4492.65000 TND